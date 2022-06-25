KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTI

KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Conditional Use Permit Request On Monday, July 18th, 2022, after 6:00 pm, the Kalmar Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Kalmar Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN 55920 regarding: An application for a conditional use permit to operate a home-based lawn care business in an existing accessory building on a five-acre parcel of property zoned A-2; Agricultural Protection District. Owner: Levi Henson – 8315 19th Street NW – Byron, MN 55920 Applicant: Een Johnson - 912 County Road #3 NW – Byron, MN 55920 Partial Legal Description/Location: Parcel #’s: 753413086193 and 753412086192 – In the NE1/4 of Section 34. On the east side of County Road #3 NW approximately 1,050 feet north of the intersection of Highway #14 and County Road #3 NW. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Kalmar Township For: Bob Suchomel, Clerk (June 25, 2022) 76478