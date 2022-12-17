Legal Notice Kalmar Township Notice is h

Legal Notice Kalmar Township Notice is hereby given by the Town Board of Kalmar Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota, that filings for the office of Town Supervisor will open January 3 at 8:00 am and close on January 17 at 5:00 pm. Two supervisor positions, one 1-year term and one full 3-year term, will be on the ballot for March election. Candidates must declare which seat they are filing for and must present an Affidavit of Candidacy to the town clerk. Contact the clerk at kalmartownship@gmail.com or at 507-319-7947. There is a $2.00 filing fee. The Election and Annual Township Meeting will be held March 14, 2023 at the Kalmar Town hall. Annual Meeting starts at 1:00 pm and the election follows. Bob Suchomel, Kalmar clerk (Dec. 17, 2022) 131076