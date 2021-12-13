SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
LEGAL NOTICE SALEM TOWNSHIP NOTICE FOR F

Published December 13, 2021 01:52 PM
LEGAL NOTICE SALEM TOWNSHIP NOTICE FOR FILING PERIOD FOR ELECTED OFFICE AND ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE Notice is hereby given to qualified residents of Salem Township that filings for office for: one Supervisor for a term of (3) years one Clerk for a term of two (2) years. Filings will be at clerk’s home at: 3802 County Road 150 SW Byron, MN. 55920 Phone: (507) 365 8480 Please phone ahead if you are planning to file. If the clerk is unavailable, another board member will be available to handle the filing requirements. Filing Dates: December 28, 2021 thru January 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Township Election and Annual meeting will be held March 8, 2022 Polling Hours on March 8, 2022 are from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Annual Meeting will begin after 8:15 P.M.. Sharon Petersen Clerk Salem Township (Dec. 11, 2021) 9192

