LEGAL NOTICE SALEM TOWNSHIP NOTICE FOR F

Published December 17, 2022
LEGAL NOTICE SALEM TOWNSHIP NOTICE FOR FILING PERIOD FOR ELECTED OFFICE AND ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE Notice is hereby given to qualified residents of Salem Township that filings for office for: one Supervisor for a term of (3) years one Treasurer for a term of two (2) years. Filings will be at clerk’s home at: 3802 County Road 150 SW Byron, MN. 55920 Phone: (507) 365 8480 Please phone ahead if you are planning to file. If the clerk is unavailable, another board member will be available to handle the filing requirements. Filing Dates: January 3, 2023 thru January 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Township Election and Annual meeting will be held March 14, 2023 Polling Hours on March 14, 2023 are from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Annual Meeting will begin after 8:15 P.M.. Sharon Petersen Clerk Salem Township (Dec. 17, 2022) 131203