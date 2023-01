LEGAL NOTICE SALEM TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS BO

LEGAL NOTICE SALEM TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS BOARD OF AUDIT MEETING The Salem Township Board will meet as a Board of Audit on February 1, 2023 after the regular board meeting. This meeting will convene immediately after the regular town board meeting, but not before 8:30 p.m. at the Salem Town Hall. Sharon Petersen Salem Township Clerk (Jan. 21, 2023) 165030

