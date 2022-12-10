LEGAL NOTICE The following individuals w

LEGAL NOTICE The following individuals who were convicted of crimes in Olmsted County have applied for relief from the Minnesota Board of Pardons. The applications will be considered at the meeting of the Board scheduled for December 19, 2022, commencing at 9:00 a.m. at the Minnesota Senate Building, St. Paul, MN: Daniel, Jarrod Fourth-degree DWI Convicted: 6/9/2008 Smith Henry, Crystal (fka Crystal Henry) Disorderly conduct Convicted: 1/19/1999 Third-degree drug sale Convicted:11/19/2002 Third-degree drug sale Convicted:11/19/2002 Disorderly conduct Convicted: 4/16/2010 Victims of these individuals’ crimes have a right to submit an oral or written statement at this meeting summarizing the harm suffered as a result of the crime, and make a recommendation to the Board as to whether a pardon should be granted or denied. To submit an oral or written statement, or to obtain additional information, email the Board of Pardons at mnboardofpardons@state.mn.us or call 651-361-7171. (Dec. 10, 2022) 126079