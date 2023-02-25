Marion Township Annual Meeting/Election Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Marion Township, County of Olmsted, State of Minnesota that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March (March 21) and if inclement weather also postpones the election and meeting on the third Tuesday they shall be held on the fourth Tuesday (March 28). The election Poll hours will be open from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, at which the voters will elect: one supervisor for the term of three years and one supervisor for the term of two years and to elect one treasurer for the term of two years An absentee Ballot may be obtained by calling the Clerk at 288-6834. The Board of Canvass will meet on Tuesday, March 14, immediately following the election to certify the official election results. The annual meeting will commence at 8:15 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. There will be an annual review and training for the MPCA Storm Water Pollution Prevention Permit (SWPPP). The regular monthly meeting will follow the annual meeting. **BALLOT: Roger Bjerke has filed for supervisor for a 3 year term John Schoenfelder has filed for supervisor for a 2 year term Debra Raduenz has filed for treasurer for a 2 year term The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the Marion Town Tall at 3746 50th Avenue SE. Janet Hoffmann Town Clerk, Town of Marion (Jan. 28, 2023) 178876