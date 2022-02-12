Marion Township Annual Meeting/Election The citizens of the town of Marion, County of Olmsted, State of Minnesota, who are qualified to vote in the General Elections, are hereby notified that the annual town election for said town will be held at the Marion Town Hall on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm to elect: one supervisor for the term of three years and to elect one Clerk for the term of two years An absentee Ballot may be obtained by calling the Clerk at 288-6834. Absentee voting is also available on the Saturday prior to the election at the Clerk’s home (2850 Oakview Ct SE) from 10 am – noon. The annual meeting will be held following the election at 8:15 pm on March 8, 2022 at the town hall to do any business proper to be done at said meeting when convened. There will be an annual review and training for the MPCA Storm Water Pollution Prevention Permit (SWPPP). Water drains in urban areas over hard surfaces such as roads, parking lots and rooftops. During rain storms these surfaces carry polluted stormwater to storm drains, instead of allowing the water to percolate through soil. This stormwater drains without treatment to streams and rivers and carries a mix of pollutants such as sediment, fertilizers, bacteria, metals and more. The regular monthly meeting will follow the annual meeting. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting and Election will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the above mentioned times. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the election. BALLOT: Jim Baier and Andy Hoiem have filed for supervisor for a 3 year term Janet Hoffmann has filed for clerk for a 2 year term (Feb. 12 & 19, 2022) 31899