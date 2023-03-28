Marion Township Board of Appeal and Equa

Marion Township Board of Appeal and Equalization The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Marion Township, will meet at the Marion Town Hall on April 12, 2023, from 1:30 – 2:00 pm. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value of classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office at 507-328-7641, or email Matthew.Barton@olmstedcounty.gov, to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization. No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint. Given under my hand this 21st day of March, 2023 Janet Hoffmann Clerk of Marion Township (March 28, 2023) 207624