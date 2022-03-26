Marion Township Important Information Re

Marion Township Important Information Regarding Property Assessment This may affect your 2023 property taxes. The Board of Appeal and *Equalization for Marion Township will meet at Marion Town Hall in Marion Township on April 13, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office, at (507) 328.7641 or email matthew.barton@olmstedcounty.gov, to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization. No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint. Given under by the hand this 8th day of March, 2022 /s/ Janet Hoffmann Clerk of Marion Township *Applied only in cities whose charters provide for a Board of Appeal and Equalization. (March 26, 2022) 45040