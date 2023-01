Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq serves the Musl

Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq serves the Muslim community in downtown Rochester near the heart of the Mayo Clinic. Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq is seeking proposals from qualified architecture firms to provide design services. Please visit the link for details: https://tinyurl.com/maas-rfp1 (Jan 17, 2023) 160925

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.