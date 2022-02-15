McKinstry Essention LLC on behalf of Win

McKinstry Essention LLC on behalf of Winona State University Request For Bid (RFB) – Winona State University – Guaranteed Energy Savings Program McKinstry Essention LLC on behalf of Winona State University has issued a Request For Bid (RFB) for re-construction of the Integral Wellness Complex (IWC) parking lot to be constructed - Spring/Summer 2022 project. Scope of work proposed for this project consist of: Demolition of asphalt pavement, curb/gutter and sidewalk and replacement with new asphalt and/or concrete parking lot, new curb and gutter and sidewalks and landscaping. Interested firms may receive the RFB documents containing additional information by visiting: https://www.mckinstrymdwplanroom.com/#projects/291857/attachments RFB response is due no later than 3:00 PM local time Tues., March 1st, 2022 (Feb. 15, 2022)32488