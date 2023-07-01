Milk and Dairy Products BIDDER QUALIFICA

Milk and Dairy Products BIDDER QUALIFICATION AND BID 2023-2024 Dover-Eyota ISD #533, County of Olmsted, Eyota, MN 55934, will receive sealed bids at the Office of the Superintendent, Dover-Eyota Public Schools, 615 South Ave, Eyota, MN 55934, up to 12 Noon on Monday, July 17, 2023, for the furnishing of dairy products for the 2023-2024 school year, with delivery to be by 9:00 AM for that day’s needs. Bids will be opened at 5:30 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023 and the School Board will award dairy product bids at the 6:00 PM Board Meeting that day in the Dover-Eyota High School. Bids may be in letter form, sealed, may be delivered or mailed directly to the Superintendent of Schools, and should be marked “Dairy Bid” on the envelope. Items should be bid by unit based on the July 1 Escalator Clause. Vendors must submit nutritional fact sheets and ingredient listings for all ‘Milk and Dairy Products’ items. These must be submitted at time of bid proposal. Failure to comply with this request may be cause to recommend rejection of a bid. All items must be delivered and received between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM, Monday through Friday, on days school is in session. The total school days for the lunch program will be approximately 175. (A school calendar will be furnished to the successful vendor.) The District reserves the right to discontinue purchasing from vendors with a 30-day notice from the last delivery due to unacceptable products and/or service at the sole discretion of the Dover-Eyota Schools. Buy American Provision The SFA by participating in the federal school meal programs is required to purchase domestic commodities and products for school meals to the maximum extent practicable. Domestic commodity or product means an agricultural commodity produced in the U.S. and a food product processed in the U.S. substantially (at least 51 percent) using agricultural commodities which are produced in the U.S. (7CFR210.21, 220.16). Bidders are required to identify foods offered in their bid that do not meet this requirement. Further, the awarded vendor shall notify the SFA in advance of delivery of any product not compliant with this requirement. Product(s) delivered to the SFA which are not compliant with this requirement will be returned and invoice(s) for those items will not be paid. The board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Board of Education School District #533 Eyota, MN 55934 By: Heather Duellman, Clerk (July 1 & 8, 2023) 238268