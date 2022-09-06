Minnesota State Colleges and Universitie

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (Minnesota State) Rochester Community and Technical College Notice of Request for Bid for snow plowing and snow hauling services NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rochester Community and Technical College Request for Bid (RFB) for snow plowing and snow hauling services. To receive a copy of the RFB, send an e-mail to June.meitzner@rctc.edu A mandatory meeting is scheduled for Monday September 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM CST In Atrium 102 206/208. Bids are due back by Monday September 19th, 2022, at 4:00 PM CST and are to be addressed to June Meitzner, Rochester Community and Technical College 851 30th Ave SE Rochester, MN 55904. Faxes or emails are not acceptable. Late Responses will not be considered. Minnesota State College and Universities is not obligated to complete the proposed project and reserves the right to cancel this solicitation. (Sept. 6, 2022) 97528