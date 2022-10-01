NEW HAVEN TOWN BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HE

NEW HAVEN TOWN BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Interim Use Permit Request On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, after 6:30 pm the New Haven Town Board will hold a public hearing at the New Haven Town Hall, 9024 County Road 3 NW, Oronoco, MN, regarding: An application for an Interim Use Permit to allow an annual charitable three-day sporting clay event on a 40-acre parcel of property that is zoned A-2; Agricultural Protection District. This has been an annual event for several years and has been allowed previously by a Temporary Use Permit. In August of 2022 the New Haven Town Board granted a one-year Interim Use Permit for this event. This is a review of that same request to potentially renew it for a longer period of time. Owner & Applicant: James & Kathy Burke – 4201 Manorview Drive NW – Rochester, MN 55901 Location: Parcel # 85.35.31.067913 The NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 35. On the west side of 75th Avenue NW approximately one-half mile north of the intersection of 75th Avenue NW and 75th Street NW/County Road #14. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. New Haven Township For: Donna Beyer, Clerk Notice to Publisher: Please publish on or before: 10/01/2022 Please send affidavit of publication and bill to TCPA. If unable to make above deadline, please notify TCPA. (Oct. 1, 2022) 107131