NEW HAVEN TOWN BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HE

NEW HAVEN TOWN BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Interim Use Permit Requests Mobile Home Interim Use Permit: On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, after 6:30 pm the New Haven Town Board will hold a public hearing at the New Haven Town Hall, 9024 County Road 3 NW, Oronoco, MN, regarding: An application for an Interim Use Permit to allow a mobile home as a second dwelling on a 6.51-acre parcel of property zoned A-2 Agricultural Protection District. The parcel is owned by the family that owns all three adjacent contiguous parcels. One of the family members lives on one of the adjacent contiguous parcels. The New Haven Township Zoning Ordinance allows a mobile home as a second dwelling with a Conditional Use Permit. The Board is considering this request as an Interim Use Permit, which will allow the Township to place a sunset clause on the use. Owner & Applicant: Emily Nemecek & Bruche Needham – 4830 30th Avenue South – Minneapolis, MN 55417 Location: Parcel # 85.06.13.038508 Formerly known as the Bruce Miller property. On the south side of County Road #13 southeast of the Trophy Lake Subdivision. In the southwest corner of the NE1/4 of Section 06. Sporting Clay Event Interim Use Permit: On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, after 6:30 pm the New Haven Town Board will hold a public hearing at the New Haven Town Hall, 9024 County Road 3 NW, Oronoco, MN, regarding: An application for an Interim Use Permit to allow an annual charitable three-day sporting clay event on a 40-acre parcel of property that is zoned A-2; Agricultural Protection District. This has been an annual event for several years and has been allowed previously by a Temporary Use Permit. Owner & Applicant: James & Kathy Burke – 4201 Manorview Drive NW – Rochester, MN 55901 Location: Parcel # 85.35.31.067913 The NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 35. On the west side of 75th Avenue NW approximately one-half mile north of the intersection of 75th Avenue NW and 75th Street NW/County Road #14. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. New Haven Township For: Donna Beyer, Clerk (July 23, 2022) 84171