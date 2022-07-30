NEW HAVEN TOWN BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HE

NEW HAVEN TOWN BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Conditional Use Permit Request On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, after 6:30 pm the New Haven Town Board will hold a public hearing at the New Haven Town Hall, 9024 County Road 3 NW, Oronoco, MN, regarding: An application for a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the placement of fill within the floodplain on a 3.48-acre parcel in Section 22. The property is zoned A-2 Agricultural Protection District. The applicant wishes to construct a dwelling within the flood fringe and to allow the placement of fill in the flood fringe a conditional use permit is required. The fill will allow for the construction of a driveway and septic system. The applicant will be constructing a pond and using the material from the pond excavation to elevate the dwelling out of the floodplain. Access to the property is proposed to be off County Road 31 NW. Owner & Applicant: John Zemke – 7703 100th Street NW – Pine Island, MN 55963 Location & Legal: Parcel # 85.22.24.054030 The northeasterly corner of the intersection of County Road 3 NW and County Road 31 NW. Part of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 22. T108N, R15W, Olmsted County, MN All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. New Haven Township For: Donna Beyer, Clerk (July 30, 2022) 86191