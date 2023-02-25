NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING AND EL

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION NOTICE The Annual Town Meeting will be held in the Town Hall at 9024 County Rd 3 NW on Tuesday March 14, 2023, beginning at 3 PM. Voting-eligible residents will set the township property tax levy for 2024 at this meeting and conduct other necessary business as prescribed by law. Township Elections will be held from 5 PM to 8 PM Tuesday March 14, 2023, in the Town Hall. Voters will elect one Supervisor for a three-year term and a Treasurer for a two-year term. The Canvassing Board will meet at the Town Hall following the election. In case of bad weather, the Annual Town Meeting, Election, and Canvassing Board will be held the following Tuesday, March 21, 2023, same location and times. Please contact the Town Clerk at 507-250-2210 for any questions or absentee voting. Donna Beyer – Town Clerk (Feb. 25, 2023) 196778