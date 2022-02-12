NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING AND EL

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION NOTICE The Annual Town Meeting will be held in the Town Hall at 9024 CR 3 NW on Tuesday March 8, 2022, beginning at 3 PM. Voting-eligible residents will set the township property tax levy for 2023 at this meeting and conduct other necessary business as prescribed by law. Township Elections will be held from 5-8 PM Tuesday March 8, 2022, in the Town Hall. Voters will elect one Supervisor for a 3-year term and a Clerk for a 2-year term. The Canvassing Board will meet at the Town Hall following the election. In case of bad weather, the Annual Town Meeting, Election, and Canvassing Board will be held the following Tuesday, March 15, 2022, same location and times. Please contact the Town Clerk at 507-226-1082 for any questions or absentee voting. Dale Thomforde – Clerk (Feb. 12, 2022) 32024