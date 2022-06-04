NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP BOARD - NOTICE OF PUB

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP BOARD - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Amend an Existing Conditional Use Permit and Consider Adoption of Interim Use Language On Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, after 6:30 pm the New Haven Township Board will hold public hearings at the New Haven Town Hall, 9024 County Road 3 NW, Oronoco, MN, regarding: Amend Conditional Use Permit: An application to amend existing Conditional Use Permit NH-06-03, issued in June of 2006, that allows a home-based business for small motor repair and a retail sales shop for outdoor sport vehicles, to a commercial use business conditional use permit. The owner wishes to expand his accessory structure beyond that which is allowed as a home-based business. The property whereon the business is conducted lies in the Genoa R.S.D. District which allows commercial uses. Owner & Applicant: John & Pamela Wheelock – 7642 Pearl Avenue – Byron, MN 55920 Location: Parcel # 853443039122 and 853443039134. Located at the intersection of Mechanic Street NW and Pearl Avenue NW in the Village of Genoa. Consider Adoption of Interim Use language: The New Haven Township Planning Commission and the New Haven Township Board have explored the potential adoption of Interim Use language into the Township ordinance. Interim Uses may be permitted in the same way Conditional Uses are permitted, the primary difference being the Township may assign a sunset condition – wherein the use must end - unlike a Conditional Use which runs with the land. The proposed Interim Use language can be found on the TCPA website ( www.tcpamn.org ) under Staff Reports ( https://tcpamn.org/943-2/ ) or at the following link: ( https://tcpamn.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/IUP_Language_060122.pdf ) All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. New Haven Township For; Donna Beyer, Clerk (June 4, 2022) 70569