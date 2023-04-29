NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLI

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Conditional Use Permit Request On Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, after 6:30 pm the New Haven Township Board will hold a public hearing at the New Haven Town Hall, 9024 County Road 3 NW, Oronoco, MN, regarding: An application for a home-based business - wedding/event venue - in an accessory structure on a ten-acre parcel of property zoned A-2; Agricultural Protection District. Owner & Applicant: Bert & Rachel Lee Otto – 6245 85th Street NW – Pine Island, MN 55963 Location: Parcel #: 852543038848 - SECT-25 TWP-108 RANGE-015 10.00 AC W560FT OF S777.857FT SW1/4 SE1/4 SEC 25-108-15 - On the north side of 85th Street NW, 350 feet northeast of the intersection of 85th Street NW and County Road #3 NW. Documents relating to this application can be found at https://tcpamn.org/943-2/ All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. New Haven Township For; Donna Beyer, Clerk (April 29, 2023) 218291