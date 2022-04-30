NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT N

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING(S) Variance Request(s) On Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, after 6:30 pm the New Haven Township Board of Adjustment will hold public hearings at the New Haven Town Hall, 9024 County Road 3 NW, Oronoco, MN, regarding: Hearing #1: An application for a variance to the front yard setback to a County Road for a 5.89-acre parcel of property zoned RA; Rural Residential District. The owner/applicant wishes to remove an existing accessory structure and replace it with a new – larger – structure that will be within 82 feet of the center of 100 Street NW/County Road #12. The ordinance requires a setback of 95’ from the center of a County Road. Therefore, this would require a variance of 13 feet to the front yard setback ordinance. Owner & Applicant: Kory & Sara Weis – 7741 100th Street NW – Pine Island, MN 55963 Location: Parcel # 852332038805 - On the north side of 100th Street NW approximately ¼-mile northeast of the “Y” intersection of County Road #3 NW and 100th Street/County Road #12. Hearing #2: An application for a variance to the non-farm parcel dwelling size on a 38.44-acre parcel of property zoned A-3; Agricultural District. The owner/applicants wish to subdivide the parcel into two – approximately equal size – buildable parcels. The A-3 ordinance allows three dwelling parcels in a quarter-quarter section but one of the parcels must be at least 35-acres in size. This variance would create three non-farm size dwelling parcels within the same quarter-quarter section, but the overall potential density would not be increased. Owner(s) & Applicant(s): Josh Bernards – 817 2nd Avenue NE – Byron, MN 55920 Scott Waterman – 413 1st Avenue NW – Byron, MN 55920 Location: Parcel # 853512080435 and 852643080433. Located primarily in the NW1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 35. On the east side of 75th Avenue NW approximately one mile north of the intersection of 75th Avenue NW and 75th Street NW. Hearing #3: An application for a variance to the accessory building size ordinance on a 5.5-acre parcel of property zoned R-1; Low Density Residential District. The owner/applicant wishes to build a 3,120 sq.ft. accessory structure. While the Homeowners Association Covenants allow accessory structures up to 3,000 sq.ft. in size, the R-1 ordinance limits the size of an accessory building, on a parcel larger than two acres, to no more than 1,500 sq.ft.. Therefore, the proposed accessory structure would require a variance to the ordinance of 1,620 sq.ft.. Owner(s) & Applicant(s): Dustin & Kayla Thompson – 985 Slalom Ball Lane SW – Pine Island, MN 55963 Location: Parcel # 850621068471. Lot 22, Block 1, Trophy Lake Estates. Located in the northwest corner of the neighborhood at the end of a private drive shared with 993, 997, and 979 Slalom Ball Lane NW. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. New Haven Township For: Donna Beyer, Clerk (April 30, 2022) 58095