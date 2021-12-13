NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP CANDIDACY FILING NOTI

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP CANDIDACY FILING NOTICE Affidavits of candidacy for one New Haven Township Supervisor (3-year term) or Clerk (2-year term) may be filed with the Clerk beginning Dec. 28, 2021 and ending Jan. 11, 2022 at 5PM. Filing fee is $2. Filing is by appointment with the Clerk, or at the Town Hall from 1-5PM on Jan. 11, 2022. The Township Election will be held from 5-8PM after the Annual Meeting at 3PM on Tuesday Mar. 8, 2022 at the Town Hall, 9024 Co Rd 3 NW, Oronoco, MN 55960. Dale Thomforde - Clerk 507-226-1082 (Dec. 4, 2021) 9808