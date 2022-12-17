NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP CANDIDACY FILING NOTI

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP CANDIDACY FILING NOTICE Affidavits of candidacy for one New Haven Township Supervisor (3-year term) or Treasurer (2-year term) may be filed with the Clerk beginning Jan. 3, 2023 and ending Jan. 17, 2023 at 5 PM. Filing fee is $2. Filing is by appointment with the Clerk, or at the Town Hall from 1-5 PM on Jan. 17, 2023. The Township Election will be held from 5-8 PM after the Annual Meeting at 3 PM on Tuesday Mar. 14, 2023, at the Town Hall, 9024 Co Rd 3 NW, Oronoco, MN 55960. Donna Beyer - Clerk 507-250-2210 (Dec. 17, 2022) 131182