NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP New Haven Township will be spraying the ditches along township roads for weeds and brush in late June or early July, depending on the weather. If you have questions please contact: Dave Andrist, Township Road Supervisor 507-273-0461 (June 3, 2023) 229209

