NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP OPEN BOOK BAE NOTICE The Open Book - Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting for New Haven Township will be held before the County Board in Rochester on April 13, 2022 from 9-10 AM, in virtual format. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office, at 507-328-7395 or email joshua.denisen@olmstedcounty.gov, to discuss your concerns. If you disagree after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the County Board of appeal and equalization meeting on April 13, 2022 from 9:00AM to 10AM. A review of your property, with your assessor’s office, is encouraged prior to an appearance before the County Board of appeal and equalization. Donna Beyer – Clerk (March 26, 2022) 45462