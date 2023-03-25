New Haven Township Open Book – Board of Appeals and Equalization If you believe that the value or the classification of your property is incorrect, please contact the Olmsted County assessor’s office at 507-328-7395 or email Joshua.dennisen@olmstedcounty.gov to discuss your concerns. The Open Book – Board of Appeals and Equalization Meeting for New Haven Township is open between April 3, 2023, and May 17, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Donna Beyer, Clerk (March 25, 2023) 206920