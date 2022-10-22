NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP The New Haven Town Bo

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP The New Haven Town Board will accept written sealed bids for a three-year cropland lease for 33.5 acres, more or less, until 6:30 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Bids should be mailed or delivered to New Haven Township - BIDS, 9024 Co Rd 3 NW, Oronoco, MN 55960. The New Haven Town Board reserves the right to reject all bids. For additional details, see www.NewHavenTownship.org or contact the Township Clerk for questions or to arrange an onsite inspection. Donna Beyer – Township Clerk 507-250-2210 (Oct. 22, 2022) 114114