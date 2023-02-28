NOTICE CASCADE TOWNSHIP ELECTION AND ANN

NOTICE CASCADE TOWNSHIP ELECTION AND ANNUAL MEETING The Citizens of the Township of Cascade, County of Olmsted, State of Minnesota, who are qualified to vote at General Elections, are hereby notified that the Annual Township Election and Meeting will be held at the Cascade Town Hall, located at 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, for the purpose of electing two Township Supervisors, Seat 3 for a term of 3 years, and Seat 2 for the remaining 1 year of the term. Election hours will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on said day. The annual meeting will be held on this date at the same location at 8:15 p.m. Absentee Ballots may be obtained by emailing the Clerk at cascadetownclerk@outlook.com. The Town Hall will be open on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10:00am until Noon for absentee voting. The tax levy for the 2024 year and the general business of the Town will be discussed at the Annual Meeting. Board of Canvass to convene immediately following the closing of the polls. A sample ballot is available to view on the door of the Town Hall and at www.cascadetownship.us. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March at the same times. Sara Rudquist Cascade Township Clerk/Treasurer (Feb. 28, 2023) 196975