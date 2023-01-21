NOTICE FOR PUBLIC MEETING CONSULTATION F

NOTICE FOR PUBLIC MEETING CONSULTATION FOR ACDBE OPPORTUNITIES AT ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (RST) The City of Rochester has established an Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Program for the Rochester International Airport (RST) in accordance with regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), 49 CFR Part 23. The City of Rochester anticipates it will receive Federal financial assistance from the Department of Transportation, and as a condition of receiving this assistance, City of Rochester has signed an assurance that it will comply with 49 CFR Part 23. As per section Part 23.43 establishing the upcoming DBE goals for Federal Fiscal Years (FFY) 2023/2024/2025, a public/consultation meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11AM at the Administration Offices of the Rochester International Airport located at 7600 Helgerson Drive. SW Rochester, MN 55902 for the purpose of discussing potential opportunities for ACDBE participation in upcoming projects, gain input, and to answer questions. All interested parties are invited to attend which may include (but not limited to) minority, women’s and general contractor groups, community organizations, and other officials or organizations who may have interest or information pertinent to the implementation of the Owner’s ACDBE Program. The meeting is not mandatory for ACDBE participation on projects at the Rochester International Airport (RST). The Sponsor will provide a telecom call in line on request. Questions regarding the meeting or requests for call line shall be directed to: Deputy Airport Director – Kurt Claussen Rochester Airport Company Rochester International Airport 7600 Helgerson Dr SW Rochester, MN 55902 507.361-3901 (Direct Line) Kurt Claussen (Jan. 21 & 28, 2023) 161980