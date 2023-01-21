NOTICE FOR PUBLIC MEETING CONSULTATION F

NOTICE FOR PUBLIC MEETING CONSULTATION FOR DBE PROGRAM OPPORTUNITIES AT ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT The City of Rochester and Rochester International Airport (Owner) has established a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program in accordance with regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), 49 CFR Part 26. The Owner anticipates it will receive Federal financial assistance from the Department of Transportation, and as a condition of receiving this assistance, the Owner has signed an assurance that it will comply with 49 CFR Part 26. As per section Part 26.45 in establishing the upcoming DBE goals for Federal Fiscal Years (FFY) 2022/2023/2024, a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10AM at the Administration Offices of the Rochester International Airport located at 7600 Helgerson Drive. SW Rochester, MN 55902 for the purpose of discussing potential opportunities for DBE participation in upcoming projects, gain input, and to answer questions. All interested parties are invited to attend which may include (but not limited to) minority, women’s and general contractor groups, community organizations, and other officials or organizations who may have interest or information pertinent to the implementation of the Owner’s DBE Program. The meeting is not mandatory for DBE participation on projects at the Rochester International Airport. The Owner will provide a telecom call in line on request. Questions regarding the meeting or requests for call line shall be directed to: Kurt Claussen – Deputy Airport Director, DBELO Rochester Airport Company Rochester International Airport 7600 Helgerson Dr SW Rochester, MN 55902 507.361-3901 (Direct Line) Kurt Claussen (Jan. 21 & 28, 2023) 161994