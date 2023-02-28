Notice Haverhill Township Olmsted County, Minnesota Annual Town Meeting & Town Election Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the Town of Haverhill, in the County of Olmsted, and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Haverhill Town Hall located at 5500-Viola Road NE. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be postponed until the third Tuesday of March at the same time and location. The polls will be open from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at which time the voters will elect 2 Town Supervisor(s) and one Town Treasurer. Filing for Town Supervisor Position No. 3: Ben Hain Position No 4.: John Johnson Filing for Town Treasurer: Absentee h voting shall be conducted at the home of the Deputy Clerk located at 2921-70t Ave. NE Eyota MN 55934 [Tel. (507) 282-3653] The annual town meeting will be held after 8:00 PM immediately following ballot tabulation to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law and shall include discussion that addresses the impact of storm water discharges on water bodies and the township’s responsibilities in implementing the Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) and management plan. Given under my hand this 24th day of Feb., 2023. (Feb 28, 2023) 198437