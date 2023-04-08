Notice Haverhill Township Olmsted County, Minnesota Haverhill Township regular meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 PM at the Haverhill Town Hall located at the intersection of Viola Road and 55th Avenue NE. The Haverhill Township Planning Commission regular meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 PM at the Haverhill Town Hall. The Town Board occasionally attends Olmsted County Planning Commission meetings and the Olmsted County Planning Commission occasionally attends Town Board and Township Planning Commission meetings. Changes due to holiday conflicts shall be noted in the Post Bulletin Company newspaper. Given under my hand this 4th day of April, 2023. Jerome Lawler, Deputy Clerk Joe Mahoney Clerk (April 8, 2023) 211898