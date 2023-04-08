Notice Haverhill Township Olmsted County, MN Quotes Equipment Rental Rates Notice is hereby given that the Town of Haverhill Township in Olmsted County, Minnesota will attend at the town hall, in said town on the 19th day of April, 2023 at 8:00 PM to receive hourly rental rate quotes for equipment used for township right of way repair and maintenance. Quotes shall include prices for equipment and operator that may be used this construction season including but not limited to culvert repair, bituminous repair, brush and tree removal and disposal, weed and brush control, and maintenance. Proposals shall state the size of each piece of equipment listed. Current MnDOT “Standard Specifications For Construction” shall apply. Certificates of insurance shall be available upon request. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and re-advertise at a later date. Given under my hand this 4th date of April, 2023. Joe Mahoney, Clerk 6225 College View Road East Rochester, MN 55904 Jerome Lawler, Deputy Clerk 2921 70th Ave NE Eyota, MN 55934 (April 8, 2023) 211912