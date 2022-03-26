Notice Haverhill Township Olmsted County, MN Board of Review Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of Haverhill Township in Olmsted County, MN will meet at the Haverhill Town Hall on the 11th day of April from 1:30 PM until 2:00 m for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessment of said township for the year 2022. All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessment or wish to complain that another person is assessed too low are hereby notified to appear at said meeting and show cause for having such assessment corrected. No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall be notified of such complaint. Those with concerns related to assessments who are unable to attend this meeting have the option to contact Olmsted County Property Records by phone at (507) 328-7930 and use the pin code: 123399552 Given under my hand this 23rd day of March, 2022 Joseph Mahoney Clerk of Haverhill Township (March 26, 2022) 45471