Notice is given that a Petition for Appo

Notice is given that a Petition for Appointment of Successor Trustee for the Next of Kin of Antione Evans-Hill is filed with the Olmsted County District Court in the Third Judicial District of Minnesota in order to pursue a wrongful death claim related to the death of Antione Evans-Hill. A hearing on the appointment will take place on 4/5/2022 at 3:00 pm under Court File No. 55-CV-20-2475. Please see the Zoom instructions below to attend the hearing. If you are a Next of Kin of Antione Evans-Hill, such as a sibling or parent, please contact attorney Suzanne Scheller, Esq. at: Scheller Legal Solutions LLC, 11660 Theatre Drive North, Suite 260 Champlin, MN, 55316, (763) 647-0042. Join ZoomGov Meeting https://link.edgepilot.com/s/fb2123a1/2q6ECwX7lUaVO3ZmHAs_oQ?u=https://courts-state-mn-us.zoomgov.com/j/1609879309?pwd=SWRRYy9JZkwzNDdMN1IzRWk0cHZvQT09 Meeting ID: 160 987 9309 Passcode: 076556 NOTES: Suzanne M. Scheller, Esq Scheller Legal Solutions LLC 11660 Theatre Drive North, Suite 260 Champlin, MN, 55316 FAX: (763) 634-8111 Email: suzy@schellerlegalsolutions.com (March 22 & 29, 2022) 43462