SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Notice is hereby given by the Town Clerk

Published December 14, 2021 08:18 AM
Share

Notice is hereby given by the Town Clerk of Cascade Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota, that filing for the office of Town Supervisor to fill three Supervisor positions will open Tuesday, December 28, 2021, and close at 5:00pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Individuals must file for Supervisor Seat 1 or Supervisor Seat 5, each for a full three-year term. Filing for Supervisor Seat 2 is to complete the remaining 2 years of this term. You may file by contacting the town clerk at Cascade Township Hall, 2025 75th St NE, Rochester, MN 55906, or by checking the township website at www.cascadetownship.us, where you can find the Affidavit of Candidacy. Filing can also be done in person at the Cascade Town Hall from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Filing fee is $2.00. Election is held on March 8, 2022. (Dec. 14, 2021) 13086

Most Recent
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
RESOLUTION Approving the Vacation of a P
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
2022 Finance Notice
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
Rochester Public Schools Tuesday, Januar
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
Rochester Public Schools INDEPENDENT SCH
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THI
January 04, 2022 02:18 AM