Notice is hereby given by the Town Clerk of Cascade Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota, that filing for the office of Town Supervisor to fill two Supervisor positions will open Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and close at 5:00pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Individuals must file for Supervisor Seat 3 for a full three-year term or file for Supervisor Seat 2 to complete the remaining 1 year of this term. You may file by contacting the town clerk at Cascade Township Hall, 2025 75th St NE, Rochester, MN 55906, or by checking the township website at www.cascadetownship.us, where you can find the Affidavit of Candidacy. Filing can also be done in person at the Cascade Town Hall from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Filing fee is $2.00. Election is held on March 14, 2023. (Dec. 31, 2022) 140305