NOTICE Kalmar Township Board of Appeal a

NOTICE Kalmar Township Board of Appeal and Equalization will meet virtually using Microsoft TEAMS, on April 12, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classiﬁed by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office, at (507) 328.7395 or joshua.denisen@olmstedcounty.gov to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classiﬁcation after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization. No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notiﬁed of such complaint. Call in number for the April 12th meeting is 507-328-7930, access code 508368150. Robert Suchomel Kalmar Clerk. (March 26, 2022) 45181