NOTICE OF 2022 ELECTION FILING FOR MUNIC

NOTICE OF 2022 ELECTION FILING FOR MUNICIPAL & SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES Notice is hereby given that affidavits of candidacy for City of Rochester Municipal Offices of Mayor and Councilmembers of the First, Third, and Fifth Wards may be filed with the City Clerk at Room 135, City Hall, 201 4th Street SE, on City business days between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 - Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Notice is also hereby given that affidavits of candidacy for Rochester Public Schools Office of School Board Member Positions 2, 4, 5 and 6 may be filed with the City Clerk at Room 135, City Hall, 201 4th Street SE, on City business days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 - Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Candidates filing for office must be 21 years of age or more when the oath of said office is taken on January 2, 2023. Candidates must be United States citizens; residents of the City of Rochester, MN; a resident of the Ward for which they are filing for at least 30 days prior to filing for office; qualified voters; and may not file for any other office to be voted on at said election. Kelly K. Geistler, JD, MCMC City Clerk - Rochester, MN (April 30; May 3, 2022) 58106