NOTICE OF A SPECIAL TOWN MEETING Notice is hereby given that a Special Town Meeting of the Cascade Township electors will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 6:45pm at the Cascade Town Hall (2025 75th Street NE) for the following purpose: To facilitate and calculate property tax assessments on properties involved in the Cascade Township Subordinate Sewer District for the costs of construction, annual maintenance fees and customer usage fees. All interested parties are encouraged to attend, but only town electors are authorized to vote at the meeting. Sara Rudquist, Town Clerk (June 28, 2022) 76522