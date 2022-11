Notice of Annual Meeting The annual meeting of the membership of the Elgin Rural Fire Truck Association, Incorporated, will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Fire Hall in Elgin, Minnesota. All adult residents and property owners in the Elgin Rural Fire District are members of the association and are invited to attend. For more information contact Elgin City Hall at 507-876-2291. (Nov. 29, 2022) 122526