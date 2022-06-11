NOTICE OF ANNUAL PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL ME

NOTICE OF ANNUAL PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING OLMSTED COUNTY STORMWATER POLLUTION PREVENTION PROGRAM MS4 (MUNICIPAL SEPARATE STORM SEWER SYSTEM) NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual Public Information Meeting on Olmsted County’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, sometime after 3:00 PM in the City Council/County Board Chambers, 102 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota. Information will be presented and discussed regarding activities that the County has been engaging in as a result of implementing the SWPPP. Items that will be discussed include: an update on the status of compliance regarding Permit Conditions of the program, progress toward achieving measurable goals, and planned activities for the next year. Residents will have an opportunity to provide comments on the Best Management Practices (BMPs) being utilized by the County. Relevant written comments will also be taken into consideration if received no later than the close of business on Friday, June 17, 2022. Comments may be submitted by mail, e-mail or fax, using the following contact information: By Mail: Olmsted County Public Works Department Attn: Ben Johnson 2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 200 Rochester, MN 55904 By E-Mail: Johnson.Benjamin@co.olmsted.mn.us Subject: “MS4 Permit Public Comment” By Fax: 507-328-7090 Copies of the current SWPPP and related documents are available on the County’s storm water website: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/roads-transportation/maps-reports-and-studies#ms4-stormwater5 As of Friday, July 8, 2022, a copy of the 2021 Annual MS4 Permit Report will be added to this web site. For those without internet access, a hard copy of the annual report will be available on July 8, 2022 at the Olmsted County Public Works Department 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200 Rochester MN 55904, during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please call ahead to make an appointment to view the hard copy. (June 11, 2022) 72365