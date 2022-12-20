NOTICE OF APPLICATION BY FORESIGHT BANK, PLAINVIEW, MINNESOTA to establish a detached facility/branch in Eyota, Minnesota Notice is hereby given that Foresight Bank, Plainview, Minnesota has made application to the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for consent to establish a detached facility/branch at 501 Glen Street SW, Eyota, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55934. The application was filed with the Minnesota Department of Commerce on December 15, 2022, pursuant to Minn. Stat. secs. 47.51 to 47.57. This Notice is being published in the Rochester Post Bulletin (Rochester, Minnesota) on December 20, 2022 and in the Plainview News (Plainview, Minnesota) on December 22, 2022. Any person, bank, or other financial institution has a right to file written communication in favor of or against the application described above. Written comments should be addressed to Maxwell Zappia, Deputy Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Commerce, Division of Financial Institutions, 85 7th Place East, Suite 280, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101 and will become a part of the public record on the application. Written objections and comments to the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce must be received within fifteen (15) calendar days after the publication date in Eyota, pursuant to Minn. Stat. sec. 47.54. An administrative hearing in accordance with the provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, Minn. Stat. Chap. 14, may be ordered at the discretion of the Commissioner to hear testimony and to take evidence in favor of or against the application. Consistent with state law, the nonconfidential part of the application is available for review at the Minnesota Department of Commerce by contacting bank.applications.comm@state.mn.us or (651) 539-1570. Any person, bank, or other financial institution has a right to file written communication in favor of or against the application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Written comments should be addressed to James D. LaPierre, Regional Director, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 1100 Walnut Street, Suite 2100, Kansas City, Missouri 64106 not later than January 6, 2023. The non-confidential portion of the application is on file in the regional office and is available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request. Foresight Bank 138 West Broadway Plainview, Minnesota 55964 Wabasha County Minnesota Bank Charter 1880 FDIC Certificate 5229 (Dec 20, 2022) 131931