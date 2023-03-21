NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO ESTABLISH A BRA

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO ESTABLISH A BRANCH Notice is hereby given that Minnwest Bank, 300 South Washington Street, Redwood Falls, Minnesota 56283, is making application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for consent to establish a new branch at 2575 Commerce Drive N.W., Suite 100, Rochester, MN 55901. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office located at 1100 Walnut Street, Suite 2100, Kansas City, MO 64106, not later than April 7, 2023. The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate FDIC office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the nonconfidential portions of the application are available upon request. (March 21, 2023) 205010