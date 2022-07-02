NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS BY PREMIER BANK M

NOTICE OF APPLICATIONS BY PREMIER BANK MINNESOTA, FARMINGTON, MINNESOTA to acquire Premier Bank Rochester, Rochester, Minnesota by merger; to relocate the main banking office to Hastings, Minnesota; and to establish detached facilities in Rochester, Minnesota and Farmington, Minnesota Notice is hereby given that Premier Bank Minnesota, 316 Oak Street, Farmington, Dakota County, Minnesota 55024 has made application to the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce for consent to acquire through merger Premier Bank Rochester, 421 First Avenue SW, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55902 and establish detached facilities at 421 First Avenue SW, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55902 (DF 1479); 3145 Wellner Drive NE, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55906 (DF 1480); 3800 North Highway 52, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55901 (DF 1481); and 1706 Greenview Place SW, Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota 55902 (DF 1482). Notice is also hereby given that Premier Bank Minnesota, Farmington, Minnesota has also made application to the Minnesota Department of Commerce for consent to relocate the main banking office from 316 Oak Street, Farmington, Dakota County, Minnesota 55024 to 101 East 10th Street, Hastings, Dakota County, Minnesota 55033 and to establish a detached facility at 316 Oak Street, Farmington, Dakota County, Minnesota 55024 (DF 1483). It is contemplated that business locations of the merged banks will continue to be operated. The applications were filed with the Minnesota Department of Commerce on June 14, 2022, pursuant to Minn. Stat. secs. 46.041 to 46.044, 49.33 to 49.41, 47.101, and 47.51 to 47.57. This Notice is being published in the Dakota County Tribune, Farmington, Minnesota and Hastings, Minnesota, on July 1, 2022, and in the Post Bulletin, Rochester, Minnesota, on July 2, 2022. Any person, bank, or other financial institution has a right to file written communication in favor of or against the applications described above. Written comments should be addressed to Maxwell Zappia, Deputy Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Commerce, Division of Financial Institutions, 85 7th Place East, Suite 280, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101 and will become a part of the public record on the application. Written objections and comments to the Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce must be received within fifteen (15) calendar days after the publication date in Rochester, Minnesota; Farmington, Minnesota; and Hastings, Minnesota, pursuant to Minn. Stat. secs. 46.041 and 47.54. An administrative hearing in accordance with the provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, Minn. Stat. Chap. 14, may be ordered at the discretion of the Commissioner to hear testimony and to take evidence in favor of or against the application. Consistent with state law, the nonconfidential part of the application is available for review by contacting bank.applications.comm@state.mn.us or (651) 539-1570. Premier Bank Minnesota 316 Oak Street Farmington, Minnesota 55024 Dakota County Minnesota Bank Charter 1788 (July 2, 2022) 76037