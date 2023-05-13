Notice of Availability of the Final Supp

Notice of Availability of the Final Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) and Finding of No Significant Impact/Record of Decision (FONSI/ROD) for the Runway 2/20 – Uninterrupted Service Project for the Rochester International Airport (RST) in Rochester, MN SUMMARY: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is issuing this notice to advise the public that the FAA has issued (May 09, 2023) a FONSI/ROD and finalized the SEA with respect to the Runway 2/20 – Uninterrupted Service Project at the Rochester International Airport (RST). The Final SEA was prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969, as amended, FAA Orders 1050.1F, “Environmental Impacts: Policies and Procedures” and 5050.4B, “NEPA Implementing Instructions for Airport Actions.” DATE: This notice is applicable May 13, 2023. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Ms. Melissa Jenny, Environmental Protection Specialist, FAA Dakota-Minnesota Airports District Office (ADO), 6020 28th Avenue South, Suite 102, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55450. Telephone number is (612) 253-4633. The FONSI/ROD and Final SEA are available electronically for download at https://flyrst.com/ea/. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The FAA and the City of Rochester, Minnesota, RST sponsor, jointly prepared the Final SEA, pursuant to NEPA requirements. The Final SEA evaluated supplemental project components of the RST Runway 2/20 – Uninterrupted Service Project, for which a FONSI/ROD was originally issued in July 2021. The purpose of the Airport Sponsor’s supplemental proposed actions is to meet the goals of the Runway 2/20 – Uninterrupted Service Project, which is to provide the necessary facilities to maintain access for current users during periods when Runway 13/31 is unavailable. The Final SEA identified and evaluated reasonable alternatives for supplemental project components that had not explicitly been considered by the 2021 EA or had been modified since the 2021 EA. Therefore, this supplemental EA has been prepared to document the changes from the 2021 EA and FONSI/ROD associated with the Runway 2/20 Uninterrupted Service Project. The Airport Sponsor’s Proposed Supplemental Actions include the following elements: 1. Move southern tie-in point for relocated BP pipeline southeast by approximately 343 feet to meet PUC pipeline depth requirements 2. Add two approximately 1.8-acre temporary workspace easements at north and south pipeline tie-in points 3. Add 100-foot temporary construction easement for pipeline corridor (50 feet on each side of permanent 50-foot easement) 4. Establish construction staging areas for roadway (1.26 acres), pipeline (4.99 acres), and utilities (0.36 acres) 5. Acquire a minimum of 25.47 acres in fee-simple land in parcels 29, 30, and 31 for the ultimate Runway 2 RPZ, included in 2021 EA action 14, and potentially up to an additional 15 acres in these parcels to mitigate possible impacts to landowners 6. Revise fee-simple property acquisition boundaries for parcel 32 to 0.74 acres, an uneconomic remnant associated with future 95th Street SW in 2021 EA action 14 7. Establish roadway easements ranging from approximately 100 to 197 feet wide for future 95th Street SW and 66 to 238 feet wide for relocated 31st Avenue SW 8. Establish .66-acre temporary road easement for temporary road bypass during pipeline construction 9. Provide field accesses on future 95th Street SW 10. Relocate communication lines and associated permitted rights along relocated 31st Avenue SW (north of 90th Street SW) within township road utility easement and along CSAH 8 within County road utility easement 11. Replace communication lines along existing 90th Street SW beneath future Runway 2 end, with earlier rights extinguished and new easement/subordination agreement between utility owner and Airport sponsor 12. Clear 3 acres of trees to remove wildlife attractant from Runway 2 RPZ and beneath approach, amending 2021 EA action 22 13. Clear minimal additional trees for roadway grading, amending 2021 EA action 22 14. Add access roads to the ultimate Runway 20 PAPI and ultimate Runway 13/31 midpoint RVR. Final alignments of roadways to be determined during final design. 15. Install runway guard lights on connecting taxiways (A and B1-B4) to Runway 2/20, amending 2021 EA action 18 16. Extinguish any additional unneeded roadway easements in the project area, including 31st Avenue SW Based on the analysis in the Final SEA, the FAA has determined that the proposed supplemental actions will not result in significant impacts to resources identified in accordance with FAA Orders 1050.1F and 5050.4B. Therefore, an environmental impact statement will not be prepared. (May 13, 2023) 223597