NOTICE OF BIDS Sealed bids for a Backyar

NOTICE OF BIDS Sealed bids for a Backyard Digger Derrick and utility body will be received by Rochester Public Utilities, 4000 East River Road NE, Rochester MN 55906, until 1:00 pm, March 14, 2022. By 1:30 pm, the bids will be available for review at www.publicpurchase.com. Any bid received subsequent to the time specified will be promptly returned to the bidder unopened. Instructions, specifications and submittal requirements can be found at: www.publicpurchase.com/gems/rochester,mn/buyer/public/home. Bid must be accompanied by a cash deposit, bid bond, cashier’s check or a certified check payable to the City of Rochester, Minnesota, for five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City if the bidder, upon the letting of the contract, shall fail to enter into a contract. The Public Utility Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. (March 1, 2022) 37091