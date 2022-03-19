NOTICE OF BIDS Sealed bids for a Manhole Rebuild project will be received by Rochester Public Utilities until April 5th, 2022 at 2:00pm. Bid results will be posted online at www.publicpurchase.com by 3:00 pm. Any bid received subsequent to the time specified will be promptly returned to the bidder unopened. A pre-bid meeting will take place Friday March 18th, 2022 at 10:00 am local time. Instructions for the pre-bid meeting, specifications and submittal requirements can be found at:www.publicpurchase.com/gems/rochester,mn/buyer/public/home. Bid must be accompanied by a cash deposit, bid bond, cashier’s check or a certified check payable to the City of Rochester, Minnesota, for five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City if the bidder, upon the letting of the contract, shall fail to enter into a contract. The Public Utility Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. (March 19, 2022) 43109