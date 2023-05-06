NOTICE OF BIDS Sealed bids for a paintin

NOTICE OF BIDS Sealed bids for a painting of gas turbine and associated outbuildings will be received by Rochester Public Utilities, 4000 East River Road NE, Rochester MN 55906, until 2:00 pm, May 17, 2023 . By 2:30 pm, the bids will be available for review at www.publicpurchase.com. Instructions, specifications and submittal requirements can be found at: www.publicpurchase.com/gems/rochester,mn/buyer/public/home. Bid must be accompanied by a cash deposit, bid bond, cashier’s check or a certified check payable to the City of Rochester, Minnesota, for five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City if the bidder, upon the letting of the contract, shall fail to enter into a contract. The Public Utility Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. (May 6, 2023) 221200